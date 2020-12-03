 

Hydromer Inc Signs Agreement to Sell Their Hand and Surface Sanitizer Lines, Hydromer First Responder, HydroProtect and EscenciaProtect on the stockd e-Commerce Marketplace

Concord, NC, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hydromer Inc (HYDI:OTC) has signed an agreement to sell their Hydromer First Responder and HydroProtect liquid and gel sanitizer lines and coming soon their EscenciaProtect plant-based sanitizer line on stockd, an e-Commerce marketplace powered by Premier, a leading healthcare improvement company with more than three decades of healthcare purchasing expertise. Effective 10/20/2020, the agreement allows Hydromer to make products available for purchase on the stockd marketplace. 

Hydromer will feature their sanitizer lines which include, Hydromer FirstResponder, a hospital strong liquid formulation that is 80% v/v denatured ethyl alcohol that kills up to 99.9% of germs, including COVID-19, HydroProtect gel sanitizer line that is 75% v/v denatured ethyl alcohol, with aloe vera for soothing hands, and proven to kill 99.9% of germs, and EscenciaProtect which is a patented, “non-alcohol”, plant-based sanitizer line that provides many benefits over the traditional alcohol-based products, including a barrier of soothing moisturizer that protects your hands from harmful germs and bacteria for up to one hour without re-applying, killing many germs including MRSA, Candida Auris, and COVID-19, on the stockd marketplace. Additionally, the stockd marketplace will feature a Hydromer brand shop at Hydromer’s Shop.

“Hydromer is very excited to be partnering with Premier Inc’s stockd, a leading online marketplace, to provide our highest quality and highly-in demand sanitizing solutions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to a wide variety of clients,” stated Ravi Rangarajan - VP of Sales And Marketing.

stockd is an online marketplace that connects sellers to buyers. Built by and for healthcare professionals, the stockd marketplace is powered by Premier, a leading healthcare improvement company that unites an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. Harnessing the experience, relationships, and innovative technology of Premier—along with the knowledge of the healthcare community— the stockd marketplace provides an exceptional digital purchasing experience complete with tools and insights to help businesses thrive. Learn more at www.stockd.com.

ABOUT HYDROMER

We are actively engaged in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by manufacturing various products that aid in helping save lives, including our antimicrobial anti-fog coatings for PPE, our antimicrobial hydrophilic coatings for medical devices and our sanitizing product line. We are making our alcohol sanitizer products and our patented non-alcohol sanitizers, available under our Hydromer First Responder (FDA Registered), HydroProtect or EscenciaProtect brands or privately labeled under your own brand to ensure getting these important products, quickly available to end users during the current status of high demand amidst stricter FDA controls. We have pledged to donate hand sanitizer to local first responders with every order.

Hydromer is a leading global surface modification and coatings solutions provider. As a trusted partner to companies worldwide, our solutions add value to our clients’ products so that they can stand out in the marketplace. We are an innovation-driven, customer-centered organization with a focus on meeting our clients’ needs.

We are a leader in developing coating formulas and processes that meet a market-driven need for greener, more sustainable solutions. We also offer contract coating services, customized coating equipment, contract manufacturing, and turnkey operations backed by outstanding teams of research and development, customer service, and tech support. We are an FDA, GMP/ISO 13485, and ISO 9001 production facility.

Hydromer
800-287-5208
info@hydromer.com


