The investigation concerns whether iRhythm and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of iRhythm Technologies (NasdaqGS: IRTC). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com ), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-irtc/ to learn more.

On December 1, 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced its 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Final Rule that establishes the payment policies and rates that Medicare will use next year. However, the Rule did not finalize pricing for several items that the Company repeatedly assured investors that it had anticipated, including extended external electrocardiogram (ECG) patches, medical magnetic tape recorder supplies, and four key CPT codes related to cardiac monitoring.

On this news, the price of iRhythm’s shares plummeted.

