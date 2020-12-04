Stem, Inc. – Market Leader in AI-Driven Clean Energy Storage Systems – to Combine with Star Peak, Creating First Public Pure Play Smart Energy Storage Company

Stem, Inc. , (“Stem” or “the Company”), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage systems, and Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (“Star Peak”) (NYSE: STPK), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Stem becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Stem and remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “STEM.” The combined company will be led by John Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Stem.

Founded in 2009, Stem is an industry leading provider of AI-driven energy storage systems and market leader in the clean energy ecosystem. The Company generates revenue by providing customers with integrated energy storage systems, long-term recurring software services and energy market participation through its proprietary software platform, called Athena, which enables AI-automated system operations. The Company empowers its customers and partners to optimize energy usage by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Its storage solutions address a $1.2 trillion opportunity for leading fortune 500 companies, commercial and industrial customers, independent power producers and renewable asset owners, among others.

Stem’s smart energy storage technology solves many of the challenges facing today’s dynamic power market and is well positioned to manage the increasing decentralization and democratization of the electric grid, significantly accelerating renewable growth and virtual power plants. Stem’s network of energy storage systems supports utilities in reducing the dependency on conventional power sources. The network helps alleviate grid intermittency issues and promotes the adoption of renewable energy generation as a replacement for fossil fuels while supporting customers in meeting their ESG goals.

Management Commentary:

John Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Stem, commented, “This transaction is transformative for us and we expect it to significantly accelerate our growth. Stem is a market leader and our Athena software platform is proven in the U.S., Japan and Canadian markets, and this merger will enable expansion to several additional global markets. Our systems deliver value to our customers by lowering energy costs, enhancing renewable returns, and meeting ESG and sustainability goals, while increasing grid reliability. We are excited to partner with the Star Peak team and share a collective vision. The balance sheet strength of the combined company will empower Stem to expand its technological leadership and geographic reach. We look forward to creating long-term value for our customers, employees and shareholders as a public company.”