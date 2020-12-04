 

Stem, Inc. – Market Leader in AI-Driven Clean Energy Storage Systems – to Combine with Star Peak, Creating First Public Pure Play Smart Energy Storage Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 12:33  |  82   |   |   

Stem, Inc., (“Stem” or “the Company”), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage systems, and Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (“Star Peak”) (NYSE: STPK), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Stem becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Stem and remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “STEM.” The combined company will be led by John Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Stem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005244/en/

Founded in 2009, Stem is an industry leading provider of AI-driven energy storage systems and market leader in the clean energy ecosystem. The Company generates revenue by providing customers with integrated energy storage systems, long-term recurring software services and energy market participation through its proprietary software platform, called Athena, which enables AI-automated system operations. The Company empowers its customers and partners to optimize energy usage by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Its storage solutions address a $1.2 trillion opportunity for leading fortune 500 companies, commercial and industrial customers, independent power producers and renewable asset owners, among others.

Stem’s smart energy storage technology solves many of the challenges facing today’s dynamic power market and is well positioned to manage the increasing decentralization and democratization of the electric grid, significantly accelerating renewable growth and virtual power plants. Stem’s network of energy storage systems supports utilities in reducing the dependency on conventional power sources. The network helps alleviate grid intermittency issues and promotes the adoption of renewable energy generation as a replacement for fossil fuels while supporting customers in meeting their ESG goals.

Management Commentary:

John Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Stem, commented, “This transaction is transformative for us and we expect it to significantly accelerate our growth. Stem is a market leader and our Athena software platform is proven in the U.S., Japan and Canadian markets, and this merger will enable expansion to several additional global markets. Our systems deliver value to our customers by lowering energy costs, enhancing renewable returns, and meeting ESG and sustainability goals, while increasing grid reliability. We are excited to partner with the Star Peak team and share a collective vision. The balance sheet strength of the combined company will empower Stem to expand its technological leadership and geographic reach. We look forward to creating long-term value for our customers, employees and shareholders as a public company.”

Seite 1 von 7
Star Peak Energy Transition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stem, Inc. – Market Leader in AI-Driven Clean Energy Storage Systems – to Combine with Star Peak, Creating First Public Pure Play Smart Energy Storage Company Stem, Inc., (“Stem” or “the Company”), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage systems, and Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (“Star Peak”) (NYSE: STPK), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Intel Machine Programming Tool Detects Bugs in Code
Cinedigm Announces Eight Additional Linear Streaming Channels Are Now Available on Rad’s ...
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Class ...
Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress
Intel Advances Progress in Integrated Photonics for Data Centers
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity