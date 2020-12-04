 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Eagle’s Crest at The Cove, a Premier Master-Planned Community in Riverside County

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Eagle’s Crest at The Cove, a premier master-planned community in Riverside County. Nestled in the beautiful foothills of the San Jacinto Mountains, Eagle’s Crest at The Cove offers spectacular mountain views and easy access to Interstates 10 and 215 and Highways 60, 74 and 79 as well as the area’s major employment centers, shopping and dining. The new community hosts multiple parks and children’s playgrounds, and is close to camping, hiking, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Eagle's Crest at The Cove, a premier master-planned community in Riverside County.

The one- and two-story homes at Eagle’s Crest at The Cove showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community features several homesites with stunning mountain views and floor plans with up to five bedrooms and three baths, ranging in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,500 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Eagle’s Crest at The Cove is convenient to Interstates 10 and 215 and Highways 60, 74 and 79, offering easy access to the area’s major employers,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “The new community is also close to a variety of shopping and dining at Hemet Valley Mall and outdoor recreation at Diamond Valley Lake. As with other KB Home communities, Eagle’s Crest at The Cove provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Eagle’s Crest at The Cove sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $350,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

