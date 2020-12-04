NETGEAR to Host 2020 Virtual Financial Analyst Day

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, will host a virtual financial analyst day on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The Company’s executive team will present their vision for NETGEAR at the event.

The presentation will be webcast on NETGEAR’s IR website at http://investor.netgear.com/. Interested parties should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on NETGEAR’s IR website.

Individuals interested in participating in the event should contact NETGEAR Investor Relations via email at investors@netgear.com.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. NETGEAR products are sold in approximately 24,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 21,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company's headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 20 countries. More information is available at http://investor.netgear.com or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR at http://twitter.com/NETGEAR and http://www.facebook.com/NETGEAR.

2020 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Source: NETGEAR-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005143/en/