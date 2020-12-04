 

Philips boosts digital pathology with enhanced informatics to advance precision diagnosis in oncology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

December 4, 2020

Latest iteration of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution helps support pathologists to work more efficiently in an automated digital workflow

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced it will introduce its latest advancements in digital pathology at the European Congress of Pathology 2020 virtual event, Dec. 6-8. Building on its strong portfolio to support oncology clinical decision-making, Philips brings together the power of imaging, pathology, genomics and longitudinal data with insights from artificial intelligence, to empower clinicians to deliver clear care pathways with predictable outcomes for every patient.

Pathology is vital to healthcare delivery, with 70% of decisions affecting a person’s life involving a laboratory or pathology test [1]. However, with current resource shortages, the growing volume of complex requests, and workflow inefficiencies across systems and departments, pathology labs are facing major pressures on multiple fronts.

Rather than viewing oncology as many single moments of care, Philips envisions a continuous care pathway empowered by integrated solutions for oncology and pathology that help transform and enhance multi-disciplinary workflows, including the oncology tumor board process. Critical patient data is made visible for both oncologists and pathologists, which allows them to collaborate more efficiently, to drive the right care in the right sequence at the right time.

By taking a systems view across the imaging enterprise, Philips leverages the power of smart diagnostic technologies and advanced informatics to remove the obstacles standing in the way of optimized workflows. The newly released Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution features a leading-edge user experience (UX), enhancing ease of use while helping streamline the imaging workflow in an automated digital solution. With this latest iteration, Philips connects healthcare systems to scale digital operations and improve efficiency in high volume scanning, stimulate collaboration and enable precision diagnosis.

Philips commitment to an open pathology platform
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution offers an open, scalable, and interoperable platform that supports flexibility in deployments of image analysis software tools, strengthening Philips commitment to the Open Pathology platform. Other software  tools allow developers and researchers to work with data natively in the iSyntax format for core research and algorithm development, enabling collaboration for education and the creation of third-party applications.

Seite 1 von 4
Koninklijke Philips Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips boosts digital pathology with enhanced informatics to advance precision diagnosis in oncology December 4, 2020 Latest iteration of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution helps support pathologists to work more efficiently in an automated digital workflow Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
DMG Announces Private Placement
Genmab Announces that Janssen has Submitted a Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for ...
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1: 40 PM EST
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Philips Partners With March of Dimes to Support #BlanketChange for Improved Maternal and Infant Health
02.12.20
JPMORGAN belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Neutral'
01.12.20
Philips Ambient Experience helps Phoenix Children’s Hospital deliver pediatric-centered cancer care
01.12.20
Philips highlights its expanding enterprise imaging informatics portfolio at RSNA 2020
30.11.20
Philips expands its healthcare customer services portfolio with the introduction of integrated Cybersecurity Services
30.11.20
Philips introduces next generation of Advanced Visualization Workspace – IntelliSpace Portal 12 – with AI capabilities at RSNA 2020
29.11.20
Philips Patient Management Solution keeps patients safe and personalizes care during COVID-19 at leading U.S. medical centers
24.11.20
Philips debuts AI-enabled, automated Radiology Workflow Suite at RSNA 2020
24.11.20
Philips introduces industry-first vendor-neutral Radiology Operations Command Center at RSNA 2020
21.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 47/20