 

Societe Generale Disclosure of regulatory capital requirements as from 1 January 2021

DISCLOSURE OF REGULATORY CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS AS FROM 1 JANUARY 2021


Press release
Paris, 4 December 2020

The European Central Bank notified the level of additional requirement in respect of P2R (Pillar 2 Requirement) for Societe Generale, which will apply from 1 Janvier 2021. This level remains unchanged and will stand at 1.75% for Societe Generale.

Taking into account the combined regulatory buffers as well as the early implementation of Article 104A of the CRD5 regulation, the minimum requirements applicable to Societe Generale on a consolidated basis are respectively 9.03% for the CET1 ratio, 10.86% for the Tier 1 ratio and 13.29% for the Total Capital ratio.

With a CET1 ratio at 13.2% (1) as of 30 September 2020, the Group benefits from a comfortable buffer of almost 420 basis points above the threshold for triggering distribution limitations.


 (1)     Including the earnings of the third quarter 2020, nets of dividends, the impact of closing of SG Finans dated 1 October 2020 and the effect of transitory provisions of IFRS 9


Press contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 (0)1 58 98 68 00 jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Corentin Henry_+33 (0)1 58 98 01 75_corentin.henry@socgen.com


Attachment


Disclaimer

