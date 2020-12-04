 

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Recaps Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 22:17  |  49   |   |   

Chairman Dick Uihlein, CEO and President Joel Lewis, and Chief Medical Officer Pol Boudes Provide Corporate Highlights on Company’s Three Active Clinical Trials

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced the passing of the two items on the Agenda for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, that being the election of 11 nominees to the Board of Directors, and the ratification of Cherry Bekaert LLP as the company’s independent, registered public accounting firm.

In addition, Chairman Dick Uihlein, CEO and President Joel Lewis, and Chief Medical Officer Pol Boudes provided a corporate update.

Among the Highlights of the Presentation:

Chairman Dick Uihlein noted that this year’s management transition has been seamless, and he has every confidence that we have the right team in place.

Chief Executive Officer and President Joel Lewis noted that the Company’s open-label pharmacokinetic hepatic impairment study, “…is related to the cirrhotic population we are targeting for belapectin, we intend to fully utilize the knowledge we gain from the data derived from the study, not only for regulatory interaction, but to help create a roadmap for future research.”

Chief Medical Officer Pol Boudes noted that relative to the Company’s cancer immunotherapy trial, “Our colleagues at Providence have already concluded that a phase 2 combination program where the combination of belapectin to Keytruda could be compared to Keytruda alone would be justified, first to confirm the efficacy of the combination but also to test the hypothesis on the reduction of auto-immune toxicities associated with PD-1 inhibitor monotherapy. We are currently evaluating the best options regarding the financing as well as the operational conduct of such a study that could identify an important advance for patients affected with these cancers.”

A Full Transcript of the presentation is available on the Company’s website https://investor.galectintherapeutics.com/investor-relations.

About Belapectin (GR-MD-02)
Belapectin (GR-MD-02) is a complex carbohydrate drug that targets galectin-3, a critical protein in the pathogenesis of fatty liver disease and fibrosis. Galectin-3 plays a major role in diseases that involve scarring of organs including fibrotic disorders of the liver, lung, kidney, heart and vascular system. The drug binds to galectin proteins and disrupts their function. Preclinical data in animals models have shown that belapectin has robust treatment effects in reversing liver fibrosis and cirrhosis. Belapectin results in the NASH-CX clinical trial, which were published in Gastroenterology, exhibited a favorable safety profile and clinically meaningful efficacy results in patients without esophageal varices at baseline demonstrated by a prevention of development of varices when compared to placebo; these results provide the basis for the conduct of the NASH-RX trial. The NASH-RX trial, entitled “A Seamless Adaptive Phase 2b/3, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Multicenter, International Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Belapectin (GR-MD-02) for the Prevention of Esophageal Varices in NASH Cirrhosis” began enrolling patients in June 2020 and is posted on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04365868).

Seite 1 von 3
Galectin Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Recaps Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Presentation Chairman Dick Uihlein, CEO and President Joel Lewis, and Chief Medical Officer Pol Boudes Provide Corporate Highlights on Company’s Three Active Clinical TrialsNORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Galectin Therapeutics …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data in Two Posters at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American ...
Novartis announces first data from REACH3 trial showing Jakavi (ruxolitinib) significantly improved ...
Bombardier Appoints Annie Torkia Lagacé Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate ...
AB Science announces that confirmatory Phase 3 study AB12005 with masitinib in first line ...
Relevium Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Operations
Giyani Metals Corp.: Approval Received for Scoping and Terms of Reference for K.Hill Environmental Social Impact ...
Horizonte Minerals Plc: Araguaia Project Operational Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Galectin Therapeutics to Webcast Corporate Update on December 3, 2020 after Annual Meeting of Stockholders
09.11.20
Galectin Therapeutics Provides Business Update And Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
3
Galectin Therapeutics