Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Recaps Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Presentation

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced the passing of the two items on the Agenda for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, that being the election of 11 nominees to the Board of Directors, and the ratification of Cherry Bekaert LLP as the company’s independent, registered public accounting firm.

In addition, Chairman Dick Uihlein, CEO and President Joel Lewis, and Chief Medical Officer Pol Boudes provided a corporate update.



Among the Highlights of the Presentation:



Chairman Dick Uihlein noted that this year’s management transition has been seamless, and he has every confidence that we have the right team in place.



Chief Executive Officer and President Joel Lewis noted that the Company’s open-label pharmacokinetic hepatic impairment study, “…is related to the cirrhotic population we are targeting for belapectin, we intend to fully utilize the knowledge we gain from the data derived from the study, not only for regulatory interaction, but to help create a roadmap for future research.”



Chief Medical Officer Pol Boudes noted that relative to the Company’s cancer immunotherapy trial, “Our colleagues at Providence have already concluded that a phase 2 combination program where the combination of belapectin to Keytruda could be compared to Keytruda alone would be justified, first to confirm the efficacy of the combination but also to test the hypothesis on the reduction of auto-immune toxicities associated with PD-1 inhibitor monotherapy. We are currently evaluating the best options regarding the financing as well as the operational conduct of such a study that could identify an important advance for patients affected with these cancers.”



A Full Transcript of the presentation is available on the Company’s website https://investor.galectintherapeutics.com/investor-relations .

About Belapectin (GR-MD-02)

Belapectin (GR-MD-02) is a complex carbohydrate drug that targets galectin-3, a critical protein in the pathogenesis of fatty liver disease and fibrosis. Galectin-3 plays a major role in diseases that involve scarring of organs including fibrotic disorders of the liver, lung, kidney, heart and vascular system. The drug binds to galectin proteins and disrupts their function. Preclinical data in animals models have shown that belapectin has robust treatment effects in reversing liver fibrosis and cirrhosis . Belapectin results in the NASH-CX clinical trial, which were published in Gastroenterology , exhibited a favorable safety profile and clinically meaningful efficacy results in patients without esophageal varices at baseline demonstrated by a prevention of development of varices when compared to placebo; these results provide the basis for the conduct of the NASH-RX trial. The NASH-RX trial, entitled “A Seamless Adaptive Phase 2b/3, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Multicenter, International Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Belapectin (GR-MD-02) for the Prevention of Esophageal Varices in NASH Cirrhosis” began enrolling patients in June 2020 and is posted on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04365868).