 

LED Lighting, Controls & Turnkey Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Presents at LD Micro Virtual Main Event 2020 Conf. Mon. Dec. 14th at 10 20am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT capabilities, ongoing system maintenance and program management, will present at the LD Micro Virtual Main Event Investor Conference on Monday, December 14th. Orion’s CEO Mike Altschaefl and CFO Per Brodin will give an introduction followed by addressing questions from an investor panel, beginning at 10:20am ET and ending at 10:40am ET.

The LD Micro Virtual Main Event conference takes place December 14th and 15th and will feature over 250 small / micro-cap companies.

To learn more or to register for the Main Event please visit: https://ve.mysequire.com/

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, commented, “This year’s Main Event features a unique format that will make it the first virtual conference this year that is engaging instead of repetitive. There have been too many 20-minute PowerPoints, and investors have lost the desire to watch one more of the same thing. We intend to showcase great companies in a much more engaging format.” 

View Orion Energy’s LD Micro profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OESX

About LD Micro
LD Micro is a leading independent information resource and investment community event platform providing valuable tools for everyone in the small and micro-cap investment universe. The LD Micro Index (the LDMi), the first pure microcap index, was launched in 2015 to provide a useful benchmark and flow of information to support participants in the micro-cap sector. Please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion is a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT solutions, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management, helping customers to enhance the efficiency of their business while reducing their carbon footprint. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and work-space benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Investor Relations Contacts
Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR
pbrodin@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com

Twitter: @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR


