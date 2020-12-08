 

Acuity Brands Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Atlanta, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) has recently published the Company’s 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report describes the Acuity Brands ESG program, entitled EarthLight, and the related actions the Company is taking to  help customers improve their impact on the environment and to benefit the lives of its associates and their local communities. The report also emphasizes the Company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and integrity in its business practices.

“We’re very pleased to have completed the first full year of our EarthLIGHT program, and we are immensely gratified at how far into our operations our program has reached,” said Adam Handler, Director of Corporate Sustainability and Communications. “All across Acuity Brands, our associates have shown initiative to find ways to reduce use of raw materials and our energy consumption and to engage with our communities and our stakeholders.”

Results identified in the Company’s fiscal 2020 ESG report include impact in several key areas:

  • Energy Savings for Customers: Provided a series of lighting and controls products and services offering customers a potential energy savings of up to 13.3 billion kWh, which compares to as much power as 2.4 coal-fired power plants generate in a year. 
  • Carbon Reduction: Removed an estimated 6,535 metric tons of carbon emissions associated with the Company’s use of raw materials.
  • COVID-19: Rapidly developed new products to help address this and future pandemics; adjusted operations to move associates to remote work and provide enhanced social distancing and PPE for on-site associates; expanded policies to cover exposures, self-quarantines and school closures; and donated PPE to local front-line healthcare workers.

Other areas addressed in the report include energy reduction at company facilities, community and associate engagement, diversity and inclusion, and governance. 
The Acuity Brands ESG report incorporates research on the Company’s business sector from both the Global Reporting initiative and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board frameworks and uses peer benchmarking. For more information about the Acuity Brands ESG program, please visit EarthLIGHT program and report.

About Acuity Brands  

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We design, manufacture, and bring to market innovative products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications.  Based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are powered by approximately 11,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

  #    #   #   #   #

Media Contact:
Neil Egan
Neil.Egan@acuitybrands.com
PH:  770-860-2957


Disclaimer

