Acuity Brands Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Atlanta, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc . (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) has recently published the Company’s 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report describes the Acuity Brands ESG program, entitled EarthLight, and the related actions the Company is taking to help customers improve their impact on the environment and to benefit the lives of its associates and their local communities. The report also emphasizes the Company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and integrity in its business practices.

“We’re very pleased to have completed the first full year of our EarthLIGHT program, and we are immensely gratified at how far into our operations our program has reached,” said Adam Handler, Director of Corporate Sustainability and Communications. “All across Acuity Brands, our associates have shown initiative to find ways to reduce use of raw materials and our energy consumption and to engage with our communities and our stakeholders.”