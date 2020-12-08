 

PyroGenesis Receives Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label; Further Solidifying its Position as an Emerging Leader in GHG Emissions Reduction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 23:43  |  16   |   |   

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that it has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label (the “Label”) from the Swiss-based Solar Impulse Foundation (the “Foundation”) for PyroGenesis’ proprietary APT high-powered (“APT-HP”) plasma torch for replacing fossil fuel burners. The Foundation’s purpose is to identify existing solutions that are both clean, profitable, and having a positive impact on quality of life.

PyroGenesis’ proprietary APT-HP plasma torch presents an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuel burners for use in industrial applications which significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. PyroGenesis’ APT-HP can be easily retrofitted into existing installations (such as iron ore furnaces where PyroGenesis has the patent).

To receive this Label, PyroGenesis’ plasma torches went through a rigorous assessment by a group of independent experts who judged PyroGenesis’ proprietary plasma torches against five (5) criteria covering three main topics; Feasibility, Environmental and Profitability. All labelled solutions are part of the #1000solutions portfolio that are to be presented to decision-makers in business and government by Mr. Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation based in Lausanne, Switzerland. The underlying purpose of the Foundation is to encourage the worldwide adoption of more ambitious environmental targets, and thereby fast-tracking the implementation of these solutions on a large scale.

“We are proud to receive this recognition from the Solar Impulse Foundation, which demonstrates PyroGenesis’ emerging leadership role in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, specifically as a provider of clean high-powered plasma torches used as a replacement of fossil fuel burners in industrial applications,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “Having a technological solution labeled by the Foundation not only further validates the value of our high-powered plasma torches as a credible, innovative, profitable and ecological solution, but also provides the Company greater credibility and visibility in the marketplace.”

Seite 1 von 3
PyroGenesis Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PyroGenesis Receives Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label; Further Solidifying its Position as an Emerging Leader in GHG Emissions Reduction MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:05 Uhr
PyroGenesis’ Board Approves Plan to File Application to NASDAQ for Q1 2021 Listing
25.11.20
PyroGenesis Announces Q3 2020 Results: Revenues $8.1MM; Net Income $15.3MM; Gross Margin 67.9%, Current Backlog $36.4MM; Basic EPS $0.10
24.11.20
PyroGenesis Signs Initial Plasma Torch Contract with Major Iron Ore Producer
19.11.20
PyroGenesis Receives Confirmation that the first 5,000 TPY DROSRITE System Successfully Passes Factory Acceptance Test
18.11.20
PyroGenesis Receives Final Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
12.11.20
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
10.11.20
PyroGenesis Announces Closing of $12 Million Bought-Deal Prospectus Offering of Units, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:33 Uhr
1.530
Pyrogenesis PYR.V-- Spezialist für Plasmaprozesse,3-D Druck, Prozessausrüstungspakete