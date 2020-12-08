PyroGenesis Receives Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label; Further Solidifying its Position as an Emerging Leader in GHG Emissions Reduction

PyroGenesis’ proprietary APT-HP plasma torch presents an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuel burners for use in industrial applications which significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. PyroGenesis’ APT-HP can be easily retrofitted into existing installations (such as iron ore furnaces where PyroGenesis has the patent).

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that it has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label (the “Label”) from the Swiss-based Solar Impulse Foundation (the “Foundation”) for PyroGenesis’ proprietary APT high-powered (“APT-HP”) plasma torch for replacing fossil fuel burners. The Foundation’s purpose is to identify existing solutions that are both clean, profitable, and having a positive impact on quality of life.

To receive this Label, PyroGenesis’ plasma torches went through a rigorous assessment by a group of independent experts who judged PyroGenesis’ proprietary plasma torches against five (5) criteria covering three main topics; Feasibility, Environmental and Profitability. All labelled solutions are part of the #1000solutions portfolio that are to be presented to decision-makers in business and government by Mr. Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation based in Lausanne, Switzerland. The underlying purpose of the Foundation is to encourage the worldwide adoption of more ambitious environmental targets, and thereby fast-tracking the implementation of these solutions on a large scale.

“We are proud to receive this recognition from the Solar Impulse Foundation, which demonstrates PyroGenesis’ emerging leadership role in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, specifically as a provider of clean high-powered plasma torches used as a replacement of fossil fuel burners in industrial applications,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “Having a technological solution labeled by the Foundation not only further validates the value of our high-powered plasma torches as a credible, innovative, profitable and ecological solution, but also provides the Company greater credibility and visibility in the marketplace.”