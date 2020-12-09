TSMC Recognized with 2021 IEEE Corporate Innovation Award

The IEEE is the world’s largest professional association dedicated to advancing technology for humanity. First established in 1985, its prestigious annual Corporate Innovation Award honors a corporate, governmental, or academic organization for outstanding innovation in an IEEE field of interest. The 2021 Corporate Innovation Award highlights TSMC’s technology leadership along with its Open Innovation Platform, which have enabled many revolutionary products in 5G mobile and energy-efficient, high-performance computing that have brought fundamental changes to the way we live and work.

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced that the Company has been honored with the 2021 IEEE Corporate Innovation Award for its leadership in 7-nanometer (7nm) semiconductor foundry technology, which has enabled customers’ innovations in widespread applications.

“The IEEE extends its congratulations to TSMC for receiving the 2021 Corporate Innovation Award,” said IEEE President and CEO Dr. Toshio Fukuda. “TSMC’s acheivements in both developing 7nm technology, and enabling the innovations of IC designers everywhere, have placed it among a select group of organizations that have made lasting contributions to the field of engineering, and to the world.”

“TSMC’s technology leadership, paired with its foundry business model, meant that TSMC’s 7nm technology marked the first time that the world’s most advanced logic technology was available to the entire semiconductor industry as an open platform,” said TSMC Chairman Dr. Mark Liu. “We are grateful to the IEEE for this prestigious honor; it gives us further inspiration to continue finding new ways to unleash our customers’ innovation.”

Since TSMC’s 7nm technology entered volume production in April 2018, the company has manufactured more than one billion good dies in this process for hundreds of products from dozens of customers. It has enabled IC designers to deliver innovations that would not be otherwise possible in critical technology areas such as artificial intelligence, data centers, advanced driver assistance systems, high-performance computing, 5G communications, and smartphones.

In order to support its customers with the broadest and most advanced portfolio of technologies, TSMC invests approximately 8% of its revenue on research and development, devoting US$2.96 billion in 2019 to areas including advanced logic processes, 3DIC system integration solutions, and specialty processes. Building on the successful 7nm platform, TSMC brought its 5nm process into volume production in 2020, and volume production of 3nm is scheduled for 2022.

For more on information on the IEEE Corporate Innovation Award, please visit: https://ethw.org/IEEE_Corporate_Innovation_Award

