 

NETSOL Technologies Signs Multi-Million-Dollar Contract with Global Tier One Auto Captive in China to Upgrade to Next-Gen NFS Ascent Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

CALABASAS, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqNTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions, has signed an agreement with a global automotive financial services company in China to upgrade from the Company’s legacy NFS system to its premier, next-generation Ascent platform. The multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement includes licensing, support and services revenues components, which will be recognized respectively over the life of the contract.

The longtime NETSOL customer provides automotive installment loans, credit loans, interest subsidies and other services and mainly conducts business domestically in China. NETSOL’s NFS Ascent platform was chosen for its unrivaled capabilities and proven track record for success both in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and across the globe.

“After having worked with this significant customer over the years through our legacy NFS offering, we appreciate the vote of confidence this major renewal means for the quality of service we have provided in that time,” said President of NETSOL China Hui Liang. “This upgrade to NFS Ascent is also further market validation for our next-gen solution in our largest historical market. With an over 75% share in the Chinese auto finance and leasing space, NETSOL has become the preferred industry business partner for companies in China.

“Thanks to the flexible architecture we’ve built into both our legacy and next-gen platforms, our teams will be able to migrate valuable data from the current system as well as integrate additional third-party data sources into the new platform with high fidelity and without issue. To further expedite this transition process, our deployment will be carried out in three-phases over the coming months by our teams at home in Lahore and across the APAC region.”

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global finance and leasing industry. The company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
investors@netsoltech.com


Netsol Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NETSOL Technologies Signs Multi-Million-Dollar Contract with Global Tier One Auto Captive in China to Upgrade to Next-Gen NFS Ascent Platform CALABASAS, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions, has signed an agreement with a global automotive financial services company in China to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
Genius Brands International Inks Deal With LG Electronics USA to Offer Kartoon Channel! App Across ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
NETSOL Technologies and WRLD Introduce NXT: A COVID-Aware Smart Workplace Platform to Support Companies’ Return to Work Safely
16.11.20
NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
11.11.20
NETSOL Technologies Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9: 00 a.m. ET