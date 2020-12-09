SPS Commerce Wins Best in Biz Company of the Year Award

 

Independent awards program honors leading North America businesses, selected by prominent media from Barron’s, Wired and USA Today

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) today announced that it has been named a Gold winner in the Company of the Year – B2B category in the Best in Biz Awards. The 10th annual awards program saw a strong field of entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada – proving North American business’ resilience and continuing innovation and growth.

“SPS Commerce celebrated several milestones in 2020, including our tenth year as a public company and achieving 79 consecutive quarters of growth,” said Mark O’Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at SPS Commerce. “Our global team continues to raise the bar for customer success, product innovation and giving back to our local communities. We are honored the Best in Biz Awards’ judges selected SPS for this top award.”

Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected newspapers, television and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. The 2020 judging panel included, among others, writers from Barron’s, Consumer Affairs, USA Today and Wired.

“In this wild year, it’s amazing to see companies still innovating, adapting, and thriving,” said Christopher Null, Wired, having judged seven of the last 10 Best in Biz Awards programs. “There’s so much in the business world that is inspirational right now.”

About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 90,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 79 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

SPS-C

Contact:
Public Relations
SPS Commerce
pr@spscommerce.com
866-245-8100


