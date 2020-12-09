 

A-Mark Precious Metals Acquires Minority Interest in Sunshine Minting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 22:05  |  83   |   |   

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading full-service provider of products and services to the global precious metals market, today announced that it recently acquired a 31.1% interest in Sunshine Minting, Inc. (SMI), a leading manufacturer of precious metals mint products and a long-standing supplier and counterparty of A-Mark.

Through its three state-of-the-art minting facilities around the world, SMI is the industry leader for the supply of high-quality blanks, coins and medallions, as well as a wide array of custom minted products possessing various finishes for some of the largest sovereign governments, major marketing companies, financial institutions, corporations, and private groups globally.

“We’re excited to expand on our long-standing relationship with a meaningful acquisition stake in SMI,” said A-Mark CEO Greg Roberts. “For over 30 years, there has been a strong business relationship between A-Mark and SMI, and this arrangement will provide us with the resources to continue to execute on our longer-term growth plans and maximize a number of identified synergies. I have admired the business acumen of Tom Power, President & CEO of SMI, for many years, and I have complete confidence in his and his team’s ability to take SMI to the next level of growth.”

Tom Power added: “Over the past few years, I have had numerous discussions with various entities that approached SMI to become a minority equity partner. The company’s key requirement was to bring in the right partner with the right values that will support our growth trajectory in the global marketplace. A-Mark Precious Metals is the perfect partner for us. In addition to our over three decades of trade affiliation, since 2012, A-Mark has been our exclusive distributor of our SMI Branded bullion products containing our exclusive MintMark SI Anti-Counterfeit technology. This arrangement has grown our SMI bullion to be one of the most sought-after private brands in the world. We are pleased to announce we have added Greg Roberts, to our Board of Directors. We are looking forward to this next chapter of growth and development of the SMI brand utilizing the mutual benefit this new investment brings with it.”

Seite 1 von 5
A-Mark Precious Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A-Mark Precious Metals Acquires Minority Interest in Sunshine Minting EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading full-service provider of products and services to the global precious metals market, today announced that it …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
A-Mark Precious Metals Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results