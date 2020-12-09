Horace Mann to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on Feb. 3

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Wednesday, Feb. 3 after the market closes. At that time, the quarterly news release and investor supplement will be available on the company’s website at investors.horacemann.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors can access the call webcast via the Events page of the company’s investor site or by dialing 844-735-3325. For the webcast, please log on to the site several minutes in advance to register and download any required audio software. On-demand replay will be available later that day.