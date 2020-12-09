Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for business expansion and other general corporate purposes, including potential strategic investments and acquisitions.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced that it proposes to offer 11,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, in an underwritten public offering. All of the ADSs to be sold in the offering will be offered by Sea. Sea intends to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 ADSs on the same terms and conditions.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3ASR, which became automatically effective upon filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2019, New York City time. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed ADS offering has been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Sea and this offering. The registration statement on Form F-3ASR and the preliminary prospectus supplement are available at the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the registration statement on Form F-3ASR, the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282-2198, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 212-902-1171, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866 803-9204.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains information about a proposed offering of ADSs, and there can be no assurance that an offering will be completed.

About Sea Limited

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Our mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. We operate three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.