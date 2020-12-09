 

Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 23:20  |  66   |   |   

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced that it proposes to offer 11,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, in an underwritten public offering. All of the ADSs to be sold in the offering will be offered by Sea. Sea intends to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 ADSs on the same terms and conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for business expansion and other general corporate purposes, including potential strategic investments and acquisitions.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3ASR, which became automatically effective upon filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2019, New York City time. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed ADS offering has been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Sea and this offering. The registration statement on Form F-3ASR and the preliminary prospectus supplement are available at the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the registration statement on Form F-3ASR, the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282-2198, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 212-902-1171, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866 803-9204.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains information about a proposed offering of ADSs, and there can be no assurance that an offering will be completed.

About Sea Limited

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Our mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. We operate three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Seite 1 von 3
Sea (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sea Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced that it proposes to offer 11,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, in an underwritten public offering. All of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Stratasys to Acquire Origin, Bringing New Additive Manufacturing Platform to Polymer Production
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
3 noch unbekannte Aktien, die dein Geld schleunigst verdoppeln könnten
06.12.20
Jetzt auch mit Banklizenz: Ist Sea Ltd. Südostasiens attraktivstes Online-Powerhouse?
06.12.20
Wachstumsrakete Sea Limited: Darum gab’s zum Wochenschluss + 8 %!
04.12.20
Sea Selected for the Award of Digital Full Bank License in Singapore
04.12.20
5 perfekte Aktien, die ich jetzt zum Fressen gern habe
27.11.20
10.000 US-Dollar in die Sea-Limited-Aktie zum Börsengang investiert: Heute hättest du über 100.000 US-Dollar
17.11.20
Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, GoodRx, Sea Limited, Walmart, Virgin Galactic, Tesla, Moderna - US-Markt
17.11.20
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
16.11.20
Dow Jones, Moderna, Nio, JD.com, Facebook, Activision Blizzard, Sea Limited, Baidu - US-Markt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
25
Sea Group