ReposiTrak Simplifies Quality Management Recordkeeping with New Smartphone App

Complementing its existing compliance solutions suite, ReposiTrak’s app-based Active Quality Management System ( Active QMS ) allows quality and safety teams at manufacturing and distribution operations to simplify the tedious, error-prone manual recordkeeping processes required for critical controls, such as temperature checks, swab testing, sanitation and pest control and equipment inspections.

In the latest move to continuously enhance its industry-leading technology platform, ReposiTrak is entering the quality management space with a proprietary smartphone app that will enable retail trading partners to automate internal safety and quality recordkeeping easily, accurately and affordably.

“The uniqueness of our new Active QMS app resides in the user-friendly interface optimized for smartphones that are ubiquitous and have become a huge part of our daily lives,” explains Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “It’s therefore only natural to expand our industry-leading compliance solutions set on the device that most people prefer using for as many tasks as possible.”

The iPhone- and Android-compatible app also affords quality and safety managers with the flexibility of deploying Active QMS on company-provided devices or via a “bring your own device” approach for staff to use their own mobile phones.

The benefits of connecting internal quality and safety programs with the Active QMS app are evident in several important areas, first and foremost being the streamlined functionality that guides quality and safety team members through their assigned tasks to produce effortless, audit-ready records. Ease-of-use also extends to QR codes, which streamline sequential task screens while simplifying work and saving time.

“Active QMS enables quality and safety professionals to not only achieve far more accurate controls but to also see improved audit scores and organizational efficiencies by making it easy to check for quality and compliance processes,” says Fields.

Quality teams also gain transparent visibility into quality management processes and reduce labor with the Active QMS smartphone app, which supports all document, process notes, photo and video uploads, along with instant access to notifications, tracking alerts and reports. Records generated via the smartphone app are automatically synced to the QMS records library in the ReposiTrak platform, which digitizes all documents and eliminates piles of internal records, paperwork, files and binders. Documents are easily retrievable and continuously archived to support audits with historical data.