 

ReposiTrak Simplifies Quality Management Recordkeeping with New Smartphone App

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

In the latest move to continuously enhance its industry-leading technology platform, ReposiTrak is entering the quality management space with a proprietary smartphone app that will enable retail trading partners to automate internal safety and quality recordkeeping easily, accurately and affordably.

Complementing its existing compliance solutions suite, ReposiTrak’s app-based Active Quality Management System (Active QMS) allows quality and safety teams at manufacturing and distribution operations to simplify the tedious, error-prone manual recordkeeping processes required for critical controls, such as temperature checks, swab testing, sanitation and pest control and equipment inspections.

“The uniqueness of our new Active QMS app resides in the user-friendly interface optimized for smartphones that are ubiquitous and have become a huge part of our daily lives,” explains Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “It’s therefore only natural to expand our industry-leading compliance solutions set on the device that most people prefer using for as many tasks as possible.”

The iPhone- and Android-compatible app also affords quality and safety managers with the flexibility of deploying Active QMS on company-provided devices or via a “bring your own device” approach for staff to use their own mobile phones.

The benefits of connecting internal quality and safety programs with the Active QMS app are evident in several important areas, first and foremost being the streamlined functionality that guides quality and safety team members through their assigned tasks to produce effortless, audit-ready records. Ease-of-use also extends to QR codes, which streamline sequential task screens while simplifying work and saving time.

“Active QMS enables quality and safety professionals to not only achieve far more accurate controls but to also see improved audit scores and organizational efficiencies by making it easy to check for quality and compliance processes,” says Fields.

Quality teams also gain transparent visibility into quality management processes and reduce labor with the Active QMS smartphone app, which supports all document, process notes, photo and video uploads, along with instant access to notifications, tracking alerts and reports. Records generated via the smartphone app are automatically synced to the QMS records library in the ReposiTrak platform, which digitizes all documents and eliminates piles of internal records, paperwork, files and binders. Documents are easily retrievable and continuously archived to support audits with historical data.

Seite 1 von 2
Park City Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReposiTrak Simplifies Quality Management Recordkeeping with New Smartphone App In the latest move to continuously enhance its industry-leading technology platform, ReposiTrak is entering the quality management space with a proprietary smartphone app that will enable retail trading partners to automate internal safety and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Gilead Announces Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to Support Black Communities Across United ...
Starbucks Outlines Vision for the Future and Reaffirms Strategy for Continued Growth at Scale, ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Park City Group Reports 9% Increase in Revenue, Net Income More than Triples for Fiscal First Quarter 2021