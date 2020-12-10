Chubb Creates New Digital Team for Europe

The team has been formed to develop and execute the insurer's plans to broaden its digital product and service offerings and to create new channels for product distribution. It follows the launch in September of Chubb Studio, a global platform to enable Chubb's partners in retail, e-commerce, banking, fintech, airline, telecommunications and other industries to add digital insurance options to their own product and service offerings.

Led by Santiago Sanchez, Head of Digital for Europe, Chubb's European digital team will initially comprise the following new appointments:

Ana de Montvert - Head of Digital Business Development for Europe. Ana will be responsible for managing and developing digital partnerships across CE and the UK&I. Previously Accident & Health (A&H) Manager for Switzerland, Ana joined Chubb in 2013 as the country's A&H Business Development Manager.

Christophe Laguet - Digital Marketing & Analytics Officer for Europe. In his new role, Chris will manage the development and execution of Chubb's customer-focused digital strategy in the region. He will provide countries with targeted tools to drive planning, analytics and marketing. Previously Head of Digital A&H for CE, Chris joined Chubb in 2019. Before that, he worked at MetLife in Singapore as Head of digital acquisition and social media.

Ana and Chris will continue to be based in Zurich and Paris respectively and their appointments are effective immediately. Both will report to Santiago Sanchez.

In addition, Tessaliina Ilmela has been appointed as A&H Head of Digital Product, Continental Europe. Tessa will identify consumer opportunities, executing pilot digital marketing programs using online, mobile and social tools and platforms. Previously Head of Digital for the Nordics, Tessa joined Chubb last year from Danske Bank where she led digital sales for its Finnish consumer and corporate business.

Tessa will continue to be based in Helsinki and her appointment is also effective immediately. She will report to Donal Corcoran, Head of Consumer Lines, Accident & Health Continental Europe, and also Santiago Sanchez.

Adam Clifford, Divisional President, Continental Europe, said:

"This team, led by Santiago Sanchez, underpins the significance for Chubb Europe in developing a trusted market-leading digital proposition for our partners, who will be able to further enhance their customer brand loyalty with bespoke insurance products. With the global launch of Chubb Studio in September, it means we can now leverage the digital assets Chubb has built in other regions for our European partners. I am confident you will see trusted brands partnering with Chubb across various industry sectors. Santiago and the digital team have an exciting opportunity to challenge the digital insurance marketplace and to think quicker, broader and faster to develop relevant insurance protection for the end consumer."

