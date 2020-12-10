Colony Bankcorp Implements Branch Network Realignment Focused on Optimal Delivery and Cost-effective Operations

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”), the bank holding company for Colony Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the strategic realignment of its branch network. As part of the realignment, select Colony Bank branches will be consolidated, resulting in the closure of five branches, or a total of 18% of the Bank’s branch network. The branches to be closed consist of one branch located in each of the Columbus, Douglas, Fitzgerald, Savannah and Valdosta markets, effective March 19, 2021. After the closures, Colony will continue to operate one branch location in each of the aforementioned markets except for the Savannah market, where Colony will operate two branch locations. Customers affected by the closures will receive additional information.

Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Branch closing decisions are never made easily. As part of our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers and communities, we continuously review our branch network to ensure that all branches operate in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible. This detailed analysis, which included usage, proximity to other Colony branches and the changing needs of customers, identified five branches that could be combined with other Colony branches in close proximity, while continuing to uphold the exceptional level of service for which Colony Bank is known. The closure of the branches will have little effect on our balance sheet, and will reduce our operating expenses by approximately $1 million per year, allowing us to continue to invest more in our popular digital banking channels. We are confident that this realignment of our branch network will better position Colony Bank to meet the growing and changing needs of our customers, team members and communities.”