HSBC Holdings plc has given notice of redemption and cancellation (the ‘Redemption Notice’) to The Bank of New York Mellon (formerly, The Bank of New York) (the ‘Depositary’), as the holder of the Issuer’s Preference Shares represented by the ADSs (ADS CUSIP: 404280604; ADS ISIN: US4042806046).

The ADSs were issued pursuant to the Deposit Agreement, dated 6 December 2002, among the Issuer, the Depositary, and all Holders and Beneficial Owners from time to time of the Receipts issued thereunder (the ‘Deposit Agreement’). Capitalised terms used herein and not defined herein shall have the respective meanings ascribed to such terms in the Deposit Agreement.