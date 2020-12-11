Director Share Purchase

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that it was notified that on 10 December 2020 Mr Brian Moritz, Chairman of the Company, purchased 15,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the share capital of the Company (‘Ordinary Shares’) at a price of 0.1395 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Moritz’s total beneficial ownership in the Company is 25,000,000 Ordinary Shares, which represents approximately 0.14% of the Company’s issued share capital and will represent approximately 0.12% of the Company’s issued share capital following the future allotments announced on 9 December 2020.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the directors' dealing in the Ordinary Shares.

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.