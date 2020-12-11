 

Director Share Purchase

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

11 December 2020

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that it was notified that on 10 December 2020 Mr Brian Moritz, Chairman of the Company, purchased 15,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the share capital of the Company (‘Ordinary Shares’) at a price of 0.1395 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Moritz’s total beneficial ownership in the Company is 25,000,000 Ordinary Shares, which represents approximately 0.14% of the Company’s issued share capital and will represent approximately 0.12% of the Company’s issued share capital following the future allotments announced on 9 December 2020.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the directors' dealing in the Ordinary Shares.

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com, follow the Company on Twitter @vast_resources and LinkedIn, or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea - CEO
Andrew Hall

  		www.vastplc.com
 +44 (0) 20 7846 0974
Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser 
Roland Cornish 
James Biddle

  		www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 020 7628 3396
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Joint Broker
 Richard Morrison
Caroline Rowe

  		www.spangel.co.uk
  +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker
 Richard Hutchison

  		www.axcap247.com
  +44 (0) 20 3206 0320
St Brides Partners Limited
Susie Geliher
Charlotte Page

  		www.stbridespartners.co.uk 
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

