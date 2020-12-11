 

Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 Now Available in Japan, Significantly Expanding Presence in the Region

11.12.2020   

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that the company is expanding its global footprint in Japan with the launch of its industry-leading 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot. The company’s flagship 5G solution is now commercially available in Japan with Sumitomo Corporation’s subsidiary Grape One Ltd., which is spearheading the creation of a local 5G service platform business to deploy new end-to-end solutions for cable television (CATV) companies throughout Japan.

Inseego 5G MiFi lands in Japan 2020 Inseego Corp.

“Japan is one of the largest and most strategically important 5G markets in the world, and we’re thrilled to be introducing our 5G solutions there with Grape One. Our mobile broadband solutions are ideally suited for cable companies that understand the appeal of using 5G for high-speed home broadband access,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “The acceptance of our 5G technology in Japan’s highly advanced mobile market is a testament to Inseego’s growing reputation as the industry’s 5G gold standard. We look forward to bringing more of our best-in-class 5G solutions to additional service providers and their enterprise and consumer customers in Japan.”

About Grape One Ltd., and its local 5G service platform initiative

Sumitomo, the Internet Initiative of Japan (IIJ), CATV companies, including Jupiter Telecommunications, and Regional Wireless Japan Ltd. (RWJ) are working to expand local 5G networks with the delivery of the 5G wireless platform business via Grape One Ltd.

Inseego 5G Solution for Japan

Well suited for the Japanese market, the 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot operates in both mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectrum bands, delivering multi-gigabit speeds* with low-latency responsiveness for a wide range of uses, including 4K/8K video streaming and transmission, remote work (including videoconferencing), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), remote monitoring and other applications.

The 5G MiFi M2000 is just one of the flagship products in Inseego’s second-generation 5G portfolio, which also includes several fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions that are ideally suited for Japan’s local 5G and regional broadband wireless access (BWA) programs. These products can deliver high-speed internet to homes and businesses for on-premise connectivity that outperforms other technologies such as DSL and fiber.

Inseego Japan

Inseego is expanding its presence in Japan by establishing a local subsidiary and local staff in Tokyo. The Inseego Japan subsidiary will provide a base for sales and technical support of mobile network operators, 5G Local deployments and enterprise customers in this important market.

To learn more about Inseego 5G solutions for Japan, please contact Inseego Japan.

*Actual speeds and coverage may vary.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com

2020. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. MiFi is a registered trademark of Inseego Corp. in the United States and other countries. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

