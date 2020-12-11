Nicholas Financial’s Columbia Grand Opening

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) – an industry leading branch-based subprime auto lender focused on servicing the needs of the local independent dealer – announced today a grand opening celebration for our newest branch office in Columbia, South Carolina at 800 Columbiana Drive, Suite 106 on December 16, 2020. The official ribbon cutting ceremony will commence at 11:30 am and the celebration will continue until 12:30 pm. Please contact the local office at 803-336-4440 for more information regarding the event.



“We are excited to celebrate our renewed focus on expansion with the opening of our branch office in Columbia, South Carolina,” said Doug Marohn, president and CEO of Nicholas Financial. “South Carolina has been a large part of our historical and recent success here at NFI. Re-entering the Columbia market with a fresh new Branch office reinforces our commitment to this great state.”