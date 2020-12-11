 

Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD-VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on January 21, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Village Super Market operates a chain of 35 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City.

Contact: John Van Orden, CFO
  (973) 467-2200
  VillageInvestorRelations@wakefern.com 

