Value Line, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

During the six months ended October 31, 2020, the Company’s net income of $10,173,000, or $1.06 per share, was 28.8% above net income of $7,901,000, or $0.82 per share, for the six months ended October 31, 2019. During the three months ended October 31, 2020, the Company’s net income of $5,056,000, or $0.53 per share, was 20.1% above net income of $4,211,000, or $0.44 per share, for the three months ended October 31, 2019. The largest factors in the increases in net income during the three and six months ended October 31, 2020, compared to the prior fiscal year, were an increase in copyright fees, an increase from revenues and profits interests in EAM Trust, and an increase in realized capital gains on sales of securities available for sale. In addition, overall circulation increased by 1.4%.

Shareholders’ equity reached $59,228,000 at October 31, 2020, an increase of 10.6% over the shareholders’ equity of $53,539,000 at April 30, 2020. Retained earnings at October 31, 2020, were $62,587,000, representing an increase of 10.9% over the figure at April 30, 2020. The Company’s liquid assets at October 31, 2020, were $38,174,000, an 11.8% increase over liquid assets at April 30, 2020.

During the six months ended October 31, 2020, there were 9,612,756 average common shares outstanding as compared to 9,658,734 average common shares outstanding during the six months ended October 31, 2019.

The Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the SEC and is available on the Company’s website at www.valueline.com/About/corporate_filings.aspx . Shareholders may receive a printed copy, free of charge upon request.

Value Line, Inc. is a leading New York based provider of investment research. The Value Line Investment Survey is one of the most widely used sources of independent equity investment research. Value Line also publishes a range of proprietary investment research in both print and digital formats including research in the areas of Mutual Funds, ETFs and Options. Value Line’s acclaimed research also enables the Company to provide specialized products such as Value Line Select, Value Line Special Situations, Value Line Select: ETFs, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, The New Value Line ETFs Service, The Value Line M & A Service, The Value Line Information You Should Know Wealth Newsletter and certain Value Line copyrights, distributed under agreements including certain proprietary ranking system information and other proprietary information used in third party products. Investment Advisory services are provided through its substantial non-voting interests in EULAV Asset Management, the investment advisor to The Value Line Family of Mutual Funds. Value Line’s products are available to individual investors by mail, at www.valueline.com or by calling 1-800-VALUELINE or 1-800-825-8354, while institutional-level services for professional investors, advisers, corporate, academic, and municipal libraries are offered at www.ValueLinePro.com , www.ValueLineLibrary.com and by calling 1-800-531-1425.