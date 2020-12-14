 

Fagron increases share capital through subscription right exercises

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 14 December 2020

 Fagron announces today that 298,750 new shares have been issued as a result of the exercise of subscription rights. These newly issued shares are entitled to dividend as of the 2020 financial year. In accordance with the Belgian transparency legislation, Fagron notes that its total share capital currently amounts to € 498,551,597.81. The total number of shares with voting rights after the issue amounts to 72,477,654 which is also the total number of voting rights (the ‘denominator’). The total number of rights (formerly known as warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued shares with voting rights amounts to 1,888,750.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

