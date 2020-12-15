 

Nokia wins Proximus Luxembourg 5G deal to digitize country

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 10:00  |  33   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia wins Proximus Luxembourg 5G deal to digitize country  

  • Secures nationwide 5G RAN deal; supplies AirScale 5G portfolio including Single RAN  
  • Strengthens partnership with Proximus Group following recent 5G win in Belgium

15 December 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Proximus Luxembourg in a seven-year deal to supply 5G coverage nationwide. The project will support Proximus Luxembourg’s efforts to deliver on the Luxembourg government’s strategy of digitizing the country and driving innovation underpinned by 5G networks. Nokia will replace the incumbent radio vendor in the deal with deployment expected to commence next year.

Nokia will supply its AirScale Single RAN (S-RAN) portfolio for both indoor and outdoor coverage, including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and Nokia AirScale radio access products. Proximus Luxembourg has also been awarded spectrum in the 700Mhz band for ultra-reliable, low-latency communication and the 3.5Ghz band for dense urban coverage. These solutions will enable Proximus Luxembourg to build on its existing network leadership and deliver connectivity and capacity benefits to consumers at ultra-low latencies, as well as reducing complexity and increasing cost efficiencies. Nokia Software’s NetAct network management solution will securely manage Proximus Luxembourg’s networks.

Both companies will leverage their keen focus on innovation to accelerate the digitalization of Luxembourg through the development of connectivity, resilient infrastructures and 5G in demand by both consumers and business segments such as financial or manufacturing. The deal consolidates Nokia’s existing partnership with Proximus Luxembourg and the Proximus Group, following Nokia’s recent appointment by Proximus Belgium for 5G.

Gérard Hoffmann, CEO of Proximus Luxembourg: “Luxembourg is a very dynamic and competitive market that represents many opportunities in the 5G era across a range of verticals. Working together with Nokia we want to encourage consumers and businesses to fully embrace 5G and take advantage of the incredible opportunities it will bring to the country.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are delighted and proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Proximus Luxembourg which demonstrates its continued confidence in Nokia and our technology. Nokia was also recently selected by Proximus Belgium for 5G and this deal continues Nokia’s strategic partnership with the Proximus Group. We look forward to supporting its 5G journey.”

Resources:

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia wins Proximus Luxembourg 5G deal to digitize country Press Release Nokia wins Proximus Luxembourg 5G deal to digitize country   Secures nationwide 5G RAN deal; supplies AirScale 5G portfolio including Single RAN   Strengthens partnership with Proximus Group following recent 5G win in Belgium 15 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt NOKIA auf 'Neutral'
12.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 50/20
10.12.20
Nokia’s Digital Operations Center software wins Fierce Innovation Award
10.12.20
Nokia provides 5G-ready private wireless for Leuven Digital City Pole project
10.12.20
MORGAN STANLEY belässt NOKIA auf 'Neutral'
10.12.20
Nokia AVA helps CSPs reduce energy bills by up to 20%
10.12.20
Nokia and Vi Business partner to enable digital transformation for enterprises
09.12.20
5G war gestern: Der „sechste Sinn“ verbindet Mensch und Maschine - Nokia tüftelt an 6G-Technologie
09.12.20
Nokia to hold an investor call on December 16, 2020 to share the second phase of its refreshed strategy
09.12.20
Nokia and Zain KSA deliver fastest indoor 5G speeds in the Middle East

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
63.761
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,