Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces the Conversion of Pacific Premier Trust’s Wealth Business Operating System to SEI Wealth Platform
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (“Pacific Premier”, “the Bank”), announced today that Pacific Premier Trust, a division of Pacific Premier, will convert its wealth business operating system to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (“SWP”) during the first half of 2021. Pacific Premier Trust’s decision to convert its wealth business operating system is one of several initiatives undertaken to enhance its operational efficiency and fully leverage the scalability of its IRA custodial services.
SWP is a fully-integrated, single-infrastructure technology solution that provides front-, middle-, and back-office services and supports an end-to-end, advanced digital experience for wealth management organizations, their clients and other service providers to those clients, such as IRA custodians. SWP supports trading and transactions on 137 stock exchanges in 42 countries and 43 currencies, through the use of straight-through processing and a single operating infrastructure environment. The conversion will provide Pacific Premier Trust with access to SEI’s comprehensive client integration strategy, which includes an extensive API offering featuring an ecosystem of web services geared toward the wealth and asset management industries.
Rich Immesberger, Senior Executive Vice President of Pacific Premier and President of Pacific Premier Trust, said, “I am pleased to announce the planned conversion of our wealth business system to the SEI Wealth Platform. The SEI platform and SEI’s API integration offering will significantly support our future growth aspirations, enabling us to better serve and expand our current client base, while differentiating our services to attract new clients. In addition to streamlining and simplifying our business and technology infrastructure, we will enhance our clients’ and their advisors’ wealth management experience by more efficiently delivering them fully-integrated custodial services.”
ABOUT PACIFIC PREMIER TRUST
Pacific Premier Trust (formerly PENSCO Trust Company), a division of Pacific Premier Bank, has been helping investors use their retirement account funds to invest in real estate, private equity, and other non-exchange traded assets since 1989. As the trusted custodian of approximately $15 billion in assets and approximately 45,000 client accounts, Pacific Premier Trust works with financial institutions, capital raisers and financial advisors, as well as self-directed investors who typically have a point of view about alternative investments based on their own knowledge or expertise and want to put tax-advantaged retirement dollars to work in these opportunities. For additional information about Pacific Premier Trust, visit their website: www.PacificPremierTrust.com.
