Olympic Steel Names Jeffrey A. Carson General Manager

In this position, Mr. Carson will be responsible for driving the safe, profitable growth of temper mill processing, fabrication and metal distribution for the facility and the geographic region it serves. He will report directly to Thomas J. Sacco, Regional Vice President.

Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced that Jeffrey A. Carson has joined the Company as General Manager for the Bettendorf, Iowa facility.

“Jeff brings extensive practical and strategic manufacturing experience, including Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma expertise,” said Mr. Sacco. “His background in both the metals industry and with the OEMs our Company and industry serve will be valuable as we continue to grow this segment of our business.”

Mr. Carson has more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing operations management, including roles with global manufacturers such as Case New Holland, Carver Pump Co., Donaldson Company, Inc., Hon Company and R.A. Jones (a Coesia Company). Most recently, he was responsible for North American manufacturing and driving P&L improvement as the Sr. Director of Manufacturing for a national metals service center.

Mr. Carson earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He earned his Masters of Business Administration degree from Saint Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 36 facilities in North America.

