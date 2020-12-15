AEROMEXICO INCREASES FLIGHTS BETWEEN MEXICO CITY AND MONTREAL

Currently, the airline has direct flights to Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, as well as code shares with partner airlines to reach more than 30 destinations within Canada. In the last five years, the annual flight offer doubled between the two countries.

Mexico City, 15 December, 2020.- Aeromexico celebrates 10 years of having inaugurated its Mexico City - Montreal route, this being its first destination in Canada. The celebration occurs the same week that the airline announces an increase to 5 weekly frequencies to that destination.

Michele Martinson, Aeromexico’s Canada Sales Director pointed out: “We are very happy to celebrate these 10 years connecting Canada with Mexico and the rest of the region, as it has been a very important factor in the relationship between both countries, which will allow us to continue strengthening economic, tourist and cultural ties”.

“YUL proudly welcomed a new airline into its family in 2010. 10 years later, we are celebrating the success of this route, which is a delight for business and leisure travelers from here and Mexico. At a time when the airline industry is an all-risk industry, it is important to highlight this accomplishment, which reflects the resilience, flexibility and adaptation to change of our partner, Aeromexico,” said Stéphanne Lapierre, Vice-President, Air Operations and Development, ADM Aéroports de Montréal.

Aeromexico is operating to 73 national and international destinations: Canada, Central America, Europe, the United States, South America and Asia.

The flag carrier of Mexico will continue to apply the highest health and safety standards in all its operations with its Health and Hygiene Management System, to protect customers and collaborators.

Check out our Montreal Celebration Video

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline has its main hub at Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 20th anniversary, and serves in 170 countries by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its customers and employees at all steps of its operations.

Media Contact

Aeromexico’s Corporate Communications

amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com

