ImmuCell Announces Restructuring of its Bank Debt

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced a restructuring of its bank debt.



Today, the Company secured a $1.5 million loan from its existing lender, Gorham Savings Bank, with a seven-year term and amortization at 3.5% per annum. Approximately $624,000 of the proceeds were used to pay down the outstanding balance on its mortgage loan with Gorham Savings Bank. In connection with that pay-down, the bank released the $1.4 million in funds that had been held by the bank in a restricted collateral account since the Company’s March 2020 financing. The remaining proceeds of approximately $876,000 are available to pay closing costs and for general working capital purposes.