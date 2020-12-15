Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends
The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.
The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $10.82 per share (equivalent to $0.27 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on January 15, 2021, to holders of record of the preferred stock as of December 31, 2020, for the period from and including October 29, 2020, the original issue date for the preferred stock, to, but excluding, January 15, 2021.
Fulton Financial Corporation, a $25.5 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,400 employees and operates more than 220 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.
Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006048/en/Fulton Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare