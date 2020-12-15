Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $10.82 per share (equivalent to $0.27 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on January 15, 2021, to holders of record of the preferred stock as of December 31, 2020, for the period from and including October 29, 2020, the original issue date for the preferred stock, to, but excluding, January 15, 2021.