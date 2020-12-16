Havila Shipping ASA Information to bondholders in Havi 04 and Havi 07
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 16.12.2020, 08:59 | 61 | 0 |
Havila Shipping Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Attached your will find information about payments for Havi04 and Havi07 on due
Attached your will find information about payments for Havi04 and Havi07 on due
date 30.12.20
Contact:
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0