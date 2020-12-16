 

Credit Acceptance Named a Fall 2020 Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness Award Winner

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named a Fall 2020 Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness Award winner. This award recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness.

The Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness Award highlights companies that promote a culture of wellness; and those that plan, implement, and evaluate efforts in team member wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work. The winners list may be viewed at thebestandbrightest.com.

This is the eleventh workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

  • FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (last seven years in a row)
  • Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last six years in a row)
  • 2019 National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For
  • 2020 Nevada Top Workplaces
  • Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT (six-time winner)
  • Crain’s Fast 50 (last seven years in a row)
  • Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness
  • 2020 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces (last nine years in a row)
  • Fall 2020 National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (last nine years in a row)
  • 2020 Best Workplaces for Parents

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history.  Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones.  Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing.  Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About the Best and Brightest in Wellness Program

The Best and Brightest in Wellness, a program of the National Association for Business Resources, celebrates those companies that are making their businesses flourish, the lives of their employees better and the community a healthier place to live. The Best and Brightest program provides year-long education, benchmarking, assessment tools and interaction amongst the best employers. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk
Chief Treasury Officer
(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432
IR@creditacceptance.com

