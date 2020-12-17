 

Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by Dr. KSS MD PhD

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that Algernon’s CEO Christopher J. Moreau and CSO Dr. Mark Williams, will be discussing the Company’s interim data report for the Company’s Phase 2b/3 clinical study of Ifenprodil for COVID-19 on an upcoming BioPub webcast.

The BioPub webcast will be held Thursday December 17, 2020 hosted by Dr. KSS at noon EDT. The Company invites interested shareholders, investors, members of the media and the public to listen to the interview free of charge.

BioPub has been analyzing small-cap special situation biotech investments for seven years to readers in over 40 countries.

BioPub.co Discussing Ifenprodil Interim Data With Algernon Pharmaceuticals
When: Dec 17, 2020 12:00 PM EDT

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83294585006

Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +16465588656,,83294585006# or +16699009128,,83294585006#

Telephone:
US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 832 9458 5006

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k1kXNAOXt 

About BioPub

BioPub.co is a biotech investment discussion website. Our goal is to be the secret weapon and unfair advantage of every subscriber. What you will find is an education including interviews others don't get and presence at meetings others don't bother to attend. We promote what we consider best in class companies and follow them closely to ensure that management is executing their business plan faithfully and that development trials proceed as expected. We leverage the knowledge brought to the table by our professional members to see if the products being brought to market make sense financially in a world whose rules are changing daily.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

