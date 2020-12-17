 

State Street Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter Dividend on Its Common Stock

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock, payable on January 19, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021.

About State Street Corporation
 State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $36.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.1 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of September 30, 2020 includes approximately $81 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.



