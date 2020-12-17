Capital Power announces conversion results for its Preferred Shares (Series 1)

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (the Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, Capital Power) announced today that after having taken into account all Election Notices following the December 16, 2020 conversion deadline, in respect of the Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 1 (Series 1 Shares) tendered for conversion into Cumulative Floating Rate Preference Shares, Series 2 (Series 2 Shares), the holders of Series 1 Shares were not entitled to convert their shares. There were 687,245 Series 1 Shares tendered for conversion, which was less than the required one million shares required for conversion into Series 2 Shares.



There are five million Series 1 Shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CPX.PR.A. Effective December 31, 2020, the Annual Fixed Dividend Rate for the next five-year period has been reset to 2.62100%.