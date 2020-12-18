 

Aktia Asset Management Ltd to merge with Aktia Bank Plc on 1 January 2021

Aktia Bank Plc               
Stock Exchange Release
18 December 2020 at 9.00 a.m.

As planned and informed, Aktia Bank Plc executes the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary Aktia Asset Managment Ltd with Aktia Bank Plc on 1 January 2021.

The merger forms part of the Group’s strategic goal of increasing efficiency in the operations and simplifying the Group structure. After the merger asset management will become an operating area of its own within Aktia Bank.

Asset management is a central focus area in Aktia's strategy, and the simplified Group structure will further support the implementation of the strategy. Aktia is purposefully seeking growth within asset management, both in private customers and institutions, by developing the offering and providing its asset management expertise to a wider range both in Finland and internationally. Aktia Asset Management provides asset management services to funds and other institutional customers.

The merger does not require any actions from the customers.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Niina Bergring, Executive Vice President, Asset Management, Aktia Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 822 1514

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

 


ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Aktia Bank Plc’s Share Based Incentive Scheme for 2021–2022
03.12.20
Aktia's Chief Economist: The development of the rental market for one-room flats in Finnish provinces is unsustainable
02.12.20
Aktia’s funds will be made available to private investors through Nordnet
30.11.20
Aktia founds Suomen Yrittäjäturva – a new company specialised in personal insurance
20.11.20
The Financial Supervisory Authority imposes administrative fine on Aktia Bank Plc for regulatory reporting errors