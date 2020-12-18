 

Hofseth Biocare ASA Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 08:00  |  37   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company") on 4 December 2020 regarding the approval by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway of the Company's prospectus dated 3 December 2020 (the "Prospectus") prepared in connection with inter alia, a subsequent offering of new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares").

The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering will end today and Subscription Rights that are not used to subscribe for Offer Shares before 16:30 hours (CET) today, on 18 December 2020, will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder. The subscription price in the Subsequent Offering is NOK 8.10 per Offer Share (the "Subscription Price"), which is equal to the subscription price in the Private Placement.

Further information about the Subsequent Offering and the subscription procedures is included in the Prospectus. The Prospectus, including the subscription form, is available at www.paretosec.com/updates/transactions.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +47 936 32 966
E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products currently targeting the consumer health market. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within the products that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are in development for the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation, including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis, as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia, all using peptide fractions of Salmon Protein Hydrolysate. Preclinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung") as well as clinical work in COVID.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and collagen-calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Menlo Park and Tokyo. HBC is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at hofsethbiocare.com and facebook.com/hofsethbiocare

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


