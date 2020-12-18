 

The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces January 2021 cash distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 23:02  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its January 2021 distribution of $0.05 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2020. The January 2021 distribution will be paid on January 29, 2021. The record date for this distribution is earlier than in other months to coincide with the Fund's year-end.

Annually, two distributions are expected to be declared to the Fund's unitholders during the first quarter, three distributions in each of the second and third quarters, and four distributions in the fourth quarter. This is done to ensure that the distribution based on the Royalty Pool sales for the month of December, in any year (which is paid the following month in January) is recorded in the period in which it was earned for income tax purposes.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership (the "Partnership"), a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. ("KRL"). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the Royalty Pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the "50 Best Employers in Canada" by Aon Hewitt for the past seventeen years.

For further information contact:
Neil Maclean
Telephone: 604-276-0242
E-mail: neilm@kegrestaurants.com
www.kegincomefund.com


The Keg Royalti/Sh CAD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces January 2021 cash distribution VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its January 2021 distribution of $0.05 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Standard Lithium Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $34.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Marks Milestone, Produces Mixed REE Concentrate at Utah Mill
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
DATA443 RELEASES STATEMENT ON FIREEYE AND SOLARWINDS HACK AND BREACH
Philips to Acquire BioTelemetry
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
The Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Trustee Election Results for its 2020 Unitholder Meeting
11.12.20
The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces December 2020 cash distribution