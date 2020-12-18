The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces January 2021 cash distribution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its January 2021 distribution of $0.05 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2020. The January 2021 distribution will be paid on January 29, 2021. The record date for this distribution is earlier than in other months to coincide with the Fund's year-end.



Annually, two distributions are expected to be declared to the Fund's unitholders during the first quarter, three distributions in each of the second and third quarters, and four distributions in the fourth quarter. This is done to ensure that the distribution based on the Royalty Pool sales for the month of December, in any year (which is paid the following month in January) is recorded in the period in which it was earned for income tax purposes.