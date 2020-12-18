 

PureGold Announces Annual Grant of Incentive Stock Options, Deferred Share Units and Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM:TSX-V, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), announces that is has granted 1,955,000 Incentive Stock Options to directors and certain employees, 975,000 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to directors and 1,134,930 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to certain employees pursuant to its Incentive Stock Option , DSU and RSU Plans.

The Incentive Stock Options have an exercise price of $2.84 and have a range of vesting periods over three years and expire after five years.

The RSU’s are payable in common shares of the Company on exercise, have a range of vesting periods over three years and must be redeemed by December 31, 2023, or they expire.

The DSU’s vest immediately upon grant and are payable in common shares of the Company, upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Company.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

PureGold is a growth company, located in the very heart of Red Lake, Canada. Our objective is pure and simple. To develop a highly-profitable long life gold mining company, becoming Canada’s next iconic gold producer. Our plan is very disciplined, very methodical and financially sound. To expand organically, and develop PureGold’s multi-million ounce high grade gold asset incrementally, step-by-step, using a phased mining development plan to deliver maximum return.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Darin Labrenz"                        
Darin Labrenz, President & CEO

Investor inquiries:
Adrian O’Brien, Director Marketing & Communications
Tel: 604-809-6890
aobrien@puregoldmining.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


