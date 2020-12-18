PureGold Announces Annual Grant of Incentive Stock Options, Deferred Share Units and Restricted Share Units

The Incentive Stock Options have an exercise price of $2.84 and have a range of vesting periods over three years and expire after five years.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM:TSX-V, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), announces that is has granted 1,955,000 Incentive Stock Options to directors and certain employees, 975,000 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to directors and 1,134,930 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to certain employees pursuant to its Incentive Stock Option , DSU and RSU Plans.

The RSU’s are payable in common shares of the Company on exercise, have a range of vesting periods over three years and must be redeemed by December 31, 2023, or they expire.

The DSU’s vest immediately upon grant and are payable in common shares of the Company, upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Company.

