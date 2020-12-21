 

Cyclerion Announces Leadership Transitions

globenewswire
21.12.2020   

Anjeza Gjino promoted to Chief Financial Officer; Bill Huyett to transition to Strategic Advisor

Cheryl Gault promoted to Chief Operating Officer

Amy Schulman stepping down from Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for people with serious diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced, effective January 1, 2021, the promotions of Cheryl Gault to Chief Operating Officer and Anjeza Gjino to Chief Financial Officer. Bill Huyett, the Company’s current CFO, will continue to work part-time as a Strategic Advisor providing strategic, operational, and organizational development insight.

Cyclerion also announced that Amy Schulman, Managing Director of Polaris Partners, will be stepping down from the Board of Directors. Terrance McGuire, Co-founder and General Partner of Polaris Partners, continues to serve on the Board of Directors.

“Cyclerion puts a high priority on recruiting and developing outstanding talent and preparing them to take on broader responsibilities. Cheryl and Anjeza are terrific leaders who have made important contributions to Cyclerion, and I congratulate them on their expanded roles. I am pleased that we will continue to benefit from Bill’s strategic acumen going forward. I also want to express my deep appreciation to Amy Schulman for her service as a founding member of the Company’s Board of Directors,” said Peter Hecht, Ph.D., Cyclerion’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Cyclerion executive team directly reporting to Dr. Hecht includes Andy Busch, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer; Cheryl Gault, Chief Operating Officer; Anjeza Gjino, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Wright, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer.

Anjeza Gjino was Vice President, Finance and Corporate Secretary and helped lead the execution of the Company’s spin-off, the creation of the Company’s financial systems and processes, its strategic funding and capital allocation efforts, and also has served as Corporate Secretary. Previously, Ms. Gjino served as head of Financial Planning and Analysis at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, supporting the transition to commercialization. Earlier, Ms. Gjino held various finance roles at PerkinElmer. While at Ironwood and PerkinElmer, she provided financial counsel that included strategic planning, portfolio optimization, business development and commercial execution. Ms. Gjino holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a BS in corporate finance from Bentley University.

