ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 14-Dec-20 47,000 373.83 17,569,976.63 15-Dec-20 55,000 380.51 20,928,108.30 16-Dec-20 46,000 385.97 17,754,659.10 17-Dec-20 48,000 390.75 18,755,782.56 18-Dec-20 38,212 390.16 14,908,848.95

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

