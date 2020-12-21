Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Declares a Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.0175 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMNF) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0175 per share. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on January 4, 2021 and will be disbursed on or about January 25, 2021. This is the Company’s 82nd consecutive quarterly dividend. In addition, the Company has had ten special dividends.

Douglas R. Nichols, Chairman of the board stated, “Armanino Foods is pleased that we are able to continue our proud tradition of rewarding our shareholders with another quarterly dividend. Our balance sheet continues to remain strong. We are still confident that we are well positioned financially to continue to weather the pandemic into the next year, and strategically invest in diversified channels to capitalize on growth trends. Rather than resume paying our dividend at our previous rate of $0.0275 per share, we will pay down our line of credit with the $320,000 in savings from the dividend reduction just as we have done in the past two quarters.”