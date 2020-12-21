 

Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Hart & Cooley Flexible Duct Business

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the Hart & Cooley Flexible Duct business. The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is scheduled to close in late January 2021.

Mueller Industries Chairman and CEO Greg Christopher commented, “The acquisition of Hart & Cooley flex products will expand our footprint in the air quality and climate control systems markets, and complement our 2018 acquisition of ATCO Rubber Products (ATCO Flex). These important markets are integral to our growth strategy.”

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

Disclaimer

