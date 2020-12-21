 

Wireless Telecom Group Adds Jennifer Fritzsche to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Jennifer Fritzsche to serve as an independent member of its Board of Directors. The Company’s Board of Directors approved a resolution to increase the number of board members from seven to eight.

Alan Bazaar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wireless Telecom Group, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Jennifer to our Board. Her unique knowledge and expertise in both the capital markets and in communications infrastructure, especially as it relates to 5G and wireless infrastructure, will be an excellent addition to our Board. We are excited about WTT’s future role in the 5G rollout and ongoing network densification and private network deployments. I look forward to working with Jennifer and the contributions she will make to the Company.”

Ms. Fritzsche currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer and a director of Canopy Spectrum, LLC. Prior to Canopy Spectrum, she spent 25 years as an Institutional Investor ranked equity research analyst at Wells Fargo Securities covering Telecommunications / Cable Services and Communications Infrastructure. Ms. Fritzsche currently serves as a Senior Fellow at Georgetown University McDonough School of Business and was recently appointed as a director at Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY). She is the co-founder of the Wells Fargo Windy City Women’s Networking Group, a member of the Chicago Economics Club, and is on the Women’s Auxiliary Board of Misericordia Heart of Mercy. Ms. Fritzsche has a Bachelor of Arts from the College of the Holy Cross and Master of Business Administration, with honors, from Northeastern University.

Jennifer Fritzsche commented, “As a leader in 5G software and solutions for network densification, WTT is well positioned to benefit from the growth of private networks and other long-term secular trends currently underway within the communications industry. I look forward to working with the Company’s Board of Directors and management team to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

- END -

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Investor Contact

Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger& Company

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com 

Marketing Contact
Maria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.
25 Eastmans Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Tel: (973) 386-9696
Fax: (973) 386-9191

www.wtcom.com


Wireless Telecom Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wireless Telecom Group Adds Jennifer Fritzsche to Board of Directors Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Jennifer Fritzsche to serve as an independent member of its Board of Directors. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Noisecom Introduces Industry Leading 110 GHz Coaxial Noise Source for Advanced Millimeter Wave Product Development and Test
10.12.20
Holzworth Receives ISO 17025: 2017 Accreditation for Demonstrating Leading, High-Quality Test and Calibration Services
02.12.20
CommAgility Demonstrates 5G End-to-End Connection Accelerating 5G RAN Development with New Software and Hardware