 

MVB Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) (“MVB” or the “Company”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to purchase, for cash, up to $45.0 million of its common stock at a price per share not less than $18.00 and not greater than $20.25, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, at the end of the day on December 18, 2020.

Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 536,490 shares of MVB’s common stock, $1.00 par value per share, were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $20.25 per share, including 23,893 shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery. No shares were conditionally tendered based on the preliminary count by the depositary.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, and based on the preliminary count by the depositary, the Company expects to acquire approximately 536,490 shares of its common stock at a price of $20.25 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $10,863,922, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. These shares represent approximately 4.5 percent of the shares outstanding as of December 18, 2020.

The number of shares to be purchased and the purchase price are preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the depositary and is based on the assumption that all shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two trading day settlement period. The final number of shares to be purchased and the final purchase price will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and completion by the depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase under the tender offer, and return of all other shares tendered and not purchased, will occur promptly thereafter.

On or before December 31, 2021, the Company may repurchase from time to time additional shares of common stock that were not otherwise purchased in the tender offer under the Company’s previously announced stock repurchase program, which repurchases may occur from time to time, on the open market or otherwise, at such prices and upon such terms as the Company may determine and otherwise in accordance with applicable law. The Company is prohibited by SEC rules from purchasing any additional shares of common stock, other than in the tender offer, until at least ten business days have elapsed after the expiration date. Accordingly, any additional purchases may not be consummated until at least ten business days have elapsed after the tender offer expiration date of December 18, 2020. The Company may also consider from time to time various other means of returning additional excess capital to shareholders, including dividends, tender offers, privately negotiated transactions and/or accelerated share repurchases. The Company’s stock repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time and does not commit the Company to repurchase shares of its common stock that were not otherwise purchased in the tender offer. The actual number and value of the shares to be purchased under the stock repurchase program or through other means of returning additional excess capital will depend on the performance of the Company’s results of operations, financial position and capital requirements, general business conditions, legal, tax and regulatory constraints or restrictions, any contractual restrictions and other factors the Company deems relevant.

