 

Everi and the Seminole Tribe of Florida Launch Digital CashClub Wallet Solution at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Classic Casino

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 22:15  |  67   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products, financial technology and loyalty solutions, in conjunction with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, today announced an agreement to launch the WildCard Wallet across casinos operated by Seminole Gaming. A digital wallet powered by Everi’s CashClub Wallet solution, WildCard Wallet is a mobile wallet solution that provides cashless, touchless funding of electronic game play throughout the casino floor. The Wildcard Wallet is currently live for funding electronic game play, as well as enabled for food and beverage and retail outlet purchases at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Classic Casino. After the initial launch at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Classic Casino, a rollout to other Seminole gaming locations, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, will be fully completed in the first quarter 2021.

CashClub Wallet provides casino operators and their customers with a flexible, cost-effective, secure payment method on and off the casino floor. Creating a contactless environment that provides an alternative to cash, the CashClub Wallet application gives Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Classic Casino patrons the ability to deposit funds into their digital wallet at their convenience – while they are on site or away from the resort, via a bank card. Patrons can then access these funds for use directly at retail locations and at the game, enabling the casino to offer a fully cashless solution and manage their spend limits in support of responsible gaming.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Hard Rock International for the launch of the WildCard Wallet digital payment option across Seminole gaming locations,” said Darren Simmons, EVP and FinTech Business Leader for Everi. “Powered by our industry-leading CashClub Wallet solution, the WildCard Wallet will provide gaming patrons at these casinos with a digital payment solution which fulfills our collective goal of enabling the casino’s guests a fully cashless, mobile experience.”

Seite 1 von 3


Everi Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everi and the Seminole Tribe of Florida Launch Digital CashClub Wallet Solution at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Classic Casino LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products, financial technology and loyalty solutions, in conjunction with the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Golden Nugget Celebrates Its #777th Game on the Seventh Anniversary of nj-casino.goldennuggetcasino.com with the Launch of a Unique Custom Game Designed By Everi
02.12.20
Everi’s CashClub Wallet Launches at WinStar World Casino and Resort