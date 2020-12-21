Everi and the Seminole Tribe of Florida Launch Digital CashClub Wallet Solution at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Classic Casino

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products, financial technology and loyalty solutions, in conjunction with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, today announced an agreement to launch the WildCard Wallet across casinos operated by Seminole Gaming. A digital wallet powered by Everi’s CashClub Wallet solution, WildCard Wallet is a mobile wallet solution that provides cashless, touchless funding of electronic game play throughout the casino floor. The Wildcard Wallet is currently live for funding electronic game play, as well as enabled for food and beverage and retail outlet purchases at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Classic Casino. After the initial launch at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Classic Casino, a rollout to other Seminole gaming locations, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, will be fully completed in the first quarter 2021.



CashClub Wallet provides casino operators and their customers with a flexible, cost-effective, secure payment method on and off the casino floor. Creating a contactless environment that provides an alternative to cash, the CashClub Wallet application gives Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Classic Casino patrons the ability to deposit funds into their digital wallet at their convenience – while they are on site or away from the resort, via a bank card. Patrons can then access these funds for use directly at retail locations and at the game, enabling the casino to offer a fully cashless solution and manage their spend limits in support of responsible gaming.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Hard Rock International for the launch of the WildCard Wallet digital payment option across Seminole gaming locations,” said Darren Simmons, EVP and FinTech Business Leader for Everi. “Powered by our industry-leading CashClub Wallet solution, the WildCard Wallet will provide gaming patrons at these casinos with a digital payment solution which fulfills our collective goal of enabling the casino’s guests a fully cashless, mobile experience.”