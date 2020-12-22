 

Pacific Mercantile Bank Expands Relationship with Simpson Sandblasting & Special Coatings, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Mercantile Bank (“the Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC), today announced that it has provided a $2.45 million credit facility to Simpson Sandblasting & Special Coatings, Inc. (“Simpson Sandblasting”), a company that first became a client of Pacific Mercantile through the Bank’s participation in the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). The new credit facility will be utilized to refinance an existing owner-occupied commercial real estate loan, provide a revolving line of credit for working capital/bonding needs, and provide financing for equipment purchases.

Headquartered in Fontana, California, Simpson Sandblasting & Special Coatings, Inc. specializes in sandblasting and painting water storage reservoirs, pump stations, clarifiers, digesters, bridges, concrete reservoirs, water treatment plants as well as elevated and petroleum tanks. Simpson Sandblasting is also one of the few companies equipped and experienced to remove and apply coal tar enamel as well as other specialized coatings on the west coast. Simpson Sandblasting’s reputation of excellence has allowed the company to expand operations into other states such as Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and Utah.

“I have been searching for a bank that treated their customers as partners whose focus of growing and developing long-term relationships were aligned,” said Ryan Simpson, President of Simpson Sandblasting. “I am excited to have been able to find that partnership with Pacific Mercantile Bank. After they were able to help us access PPP funding, we were very impressed with the responsiveness of their bankers, the capabilities of their treasury management solution, and the valuable insight they were able to provide through their Horizon Analytics tool. As a result, we decided to move our entire credit and deposit relationship to Pacific Mercantile Bank.”

“Ryan Simpson and his team at Simpson Sandblasting are the type of owner and operating company that we love working with – an experienced management team, a loyal customer base, and an attention to detail that has made them a prominent force in their industry,” said Ken Overby, Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager at Pacific Mercantile Bank. “We are very pleased that we had the opportunity to show them all the ways that Pacific Mercantile can help their business succeed and have turned a PPP client into a full banking relationship.”

Seite 1 von 3


Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pacific Mercantile Bank Expands Relationship with Simpson Sandblasting & Special Coatings, Inc. COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pacific Mercantile Bank (“the Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC), today announced that it has provided a $2.45 million credit facility to Simpson …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
The Orange County Register Names Pacific Mercantile Bank a Winner of the Orange County Top Workplaces 2020 Award
02.12.20
Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $8.0 Million Credit Facility to Upstrēm, Inc.